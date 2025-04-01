Diametric Capital LP Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 488,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BABA opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

