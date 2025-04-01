Summit Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 110,149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 498,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after buying an additional 371,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day moving average of $285.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.95 and a 52 week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

