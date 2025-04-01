Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.50. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

