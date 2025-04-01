Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $468.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.32. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $297.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

