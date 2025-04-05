Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 13.8% – Time to Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.30 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.24 ($1.31). Approximately 7,610,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,905,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).
Several research firms recently weighed in on CURY. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,634.67). Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
