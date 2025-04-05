Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,193 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKQ. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $10.47.
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
