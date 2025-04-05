VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 12.8% – Should You Sell?

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315.15 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 315.15 ($4.07). 98,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 47,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.50 ($4.66).

VietNam Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 386.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 396.40.

About VietNam

Vietnam Holding (VNH) invests in high-growth companies in Vietnam, focusing on domestic consumption, industrialisation and urbanisation. Launched in 2006, VNH is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation.

Vietnam Holding (VNH) has been firmly committed to applying sound sustainability criteria at the heart of its investment approach for ten years now.

