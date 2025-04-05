Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

