BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 530.44 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 530.44 ($6.84), with a volume of 66865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 547 ($7.06).

BlackRock Greater Europe Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 585.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 571.33. The firm has a market cap of £500.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

