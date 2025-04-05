Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after purchasing an additional 331,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $57.27 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

