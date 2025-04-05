Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 600 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 41,441.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.5309 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

