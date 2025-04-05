Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.80 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 139.12 ($1.79), with a volume of 112104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.20 ($1.85).

Ninety One Group Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

