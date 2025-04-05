National Bank of Canada FI Sells 921 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.