Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Evercore ISI

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.56. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $306.45 and a 52-week high of $445.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $45,224,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

