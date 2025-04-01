New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bruker by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $94.35.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.