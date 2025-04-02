Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 565,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 534,189 shares.The stock last traded at $33.55 and had previously closed at $32.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $253,949.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,776.80. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider S Corp Gable sold 31,410 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $786,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,599,740 shares in the company, valued at $65,097,489.60. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,195 shares of company stock worth $38,936,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,723,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

