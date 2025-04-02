Allie Family Office LLC Sells 730 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allie Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Allie Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $563.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $589.88 and its 200-day moving average is $589.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

