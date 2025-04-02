Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 4,516,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.1 days.

Hydro One Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

