Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Airbnb by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,993,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,001,039.90. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock valued at $317,578,168. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

ABNB opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

