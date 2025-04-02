Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after buying an additional 8,670,940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after acquiring an additional 505,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $129,201,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,849,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

