SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $208.36 and a 1 year high of $289.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

