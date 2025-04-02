Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

CP stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.