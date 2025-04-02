Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

