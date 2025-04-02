StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. United Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PayPal by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 8,335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.