Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.50 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AND. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.57.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

AND stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,194. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.05.

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.