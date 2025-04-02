Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.50 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AND. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.57.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
