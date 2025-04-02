Raymond James Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.81% from the stock’s current price.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.31.

TSE:CIA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.34. 140,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$7.11.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

