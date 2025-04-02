Raymond James Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.81% from the stock’s current price.
CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.31.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Champion Iron
Champion Iron Stock Down 1.4 %
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.