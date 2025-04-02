Best Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 30th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, and Cencora are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that focus on the research, development, and commercialization of biological products and technologies, often aimed at improving healthcare, agriculture, or environmental sustainability. These stocks can be highly volatile, given the significant risks and rewards associated with scientific innovation, regulatory approvals, and breakthrough discoveries in the biotechnology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $205.12. 6,477,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $11.94 on Friday, reaching $499.75. 1,787,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.60 and its 200-day moving average is $552.30. The firm has a market cap of $188.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $9.86 on Friday, hitting $492.69. 1,280,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.45 and a 200-day moving average of $463.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.69. 2,388,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.64. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Cencora stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,728. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $275.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.21.

