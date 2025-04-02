Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $5,702,000. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 143,773 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.2 %

DV opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

