Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DARE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.38. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. The company had revenue of ($0.06) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Tuesday.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

