Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $632.37 million, a P/E ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

