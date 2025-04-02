Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 78,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 68,891 shares.The stock last traded at $52.36 and had previously closed at $52.25.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,179,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,706,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 665,844 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,178,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

