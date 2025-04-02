Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 78,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 68,891 shares.The stock last traded at $52.36 and had previously closed at $52.25.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.
