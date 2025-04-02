Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,107. Newell Brands has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172,696 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $72,431,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

