Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 211,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,182% from the previous session’s volume of 16,469 shares.The stock last traded at $56.63 and had previously closed at $56.65.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $549.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

