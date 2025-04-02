Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 161,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 128,983 shares.The stock last traded at $28.58 and had previously closed at $28.67.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $716.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2,482.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,846,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,568,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after buying an additional 255,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 724,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,192 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

