Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 302,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 846,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,812,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Lamb Weston by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

