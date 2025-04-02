DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 7,710,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 490.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 375,637 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 363,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 320,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DocGo by 583.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

DocGo Price Performance

DocGo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 427,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,396. The stock has a market cap of $272.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. DocGo has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

