Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Infobird Price Performance

Shares of Infobird stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Get Infobird alerts:

Infobird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.