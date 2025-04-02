TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.26. 83,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 672,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. FMR LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,495 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,781,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $10,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,058,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

