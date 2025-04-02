Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $9.47. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 4,209 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

