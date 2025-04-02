Monks (LON:MNKS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,273.45 ($16.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.93). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,162 ($15.09), with a volume of 618,481 shares traded.

Monks Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,268.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,244.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Monks Company Profile

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.

