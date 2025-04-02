Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and traded as low as $64.00. Crystal Valley Financial shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 639 shares traded.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

