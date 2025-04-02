Aqua Metals’ (AQMS) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,856. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.
