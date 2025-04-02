iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $563.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.93. The stock has a market cap of $580.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

