Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.20. 196,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 117,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI
Angi Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Trading Halts Explained
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.