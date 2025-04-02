Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.20. 196,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 117,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

