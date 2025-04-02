Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Declines By 13.3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 184,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,856. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.84.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
