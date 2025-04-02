Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.