RH (NYSE:RH) Trading 3.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.71 and last traded at $248.19. 89,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 745,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $556.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.13.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Trading Up 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.62. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in RH by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.