iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,813 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $84,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allie Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 72,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,157,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.58 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.