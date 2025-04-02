CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Decreased by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 3.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $67,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713,379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CarMax by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CarMax by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $559,000.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,024.05. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $7,642,379. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

