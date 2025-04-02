GSI Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,536 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 1.7% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,356,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 689,962 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 376,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 187,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

